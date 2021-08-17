Potsdam man arrested for stealing stuffed bears at Franklin County Fair

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local man was recently arrested for stealing from a county fair.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrested on Gabriel J. Lafleur, 36, from Potsdam after he was found stealing at the Franklin County Fair. Police reported that Lafleur was found to have cut open the netting on a concession stand, where he then stole two stuffed bears.

Subsequently, Lafleur was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the third degree, and two counts of Petit Larceny. He was released with an appearance ticket and is set to return to the Town of Malone Court.

This incident occurred on August 15 around 6:15 p.m.