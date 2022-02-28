PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam has been arrested and charged after a serious domestic incident on Saturday.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident on State Highway 56 in the Town of Pierrepont on February 26, which involved 29-year-old Bryan A. Bicknell and an unnamed victim.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged that Bicknell threw his victim to the floor, which caused a bone fracture and grabbed them by the throat in the presence of a child.

Subsequently, Bicknell was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a D-Felony, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, an A-Misdemeanor and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, an A-Misdemeanor.

Bicknell is set to appear in the Town of Pierrepont Court at a later date. An order of protection was issued to the victim.