COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam has been arrested following a car crash in June.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17, 2022, Paul Siematkowski, age 24 of Potsdam, was driving in the Town of Colton when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.

An investigation revealed that Siematkowski was impaired by drugs. A blood sample confirmed a positive result for Marijuana and a controlled substance.

Siematkowski was subsequently arrested on August 24 on the charges of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Failure to Keep Right.

He was processed, issued Traffic Tickets and is set to appear in Colton Town Court at a later date.