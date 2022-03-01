POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam was arrested in the final week of February after an incident that took place last September.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 32-year-old Ryan A. Dunn of Potsdam was charged on February 21, 2022, after a lengthy investigation relating to him cashing a stolen check.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dunn was found to have stolen a check from a residence on the Sweeney Road in the Town of Potsdam on September 18, 2021.

Sheriff’s stated that the check was later cashed for $1,500 at the Massena Seacomm Federal Credit Union by Dunn.

Subsequently, Dunn was charged on February 21 with Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class-C Felony and Forgery in the Second Degree, a Class-D Felony.

Dunn was arraigned in the Massena Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.