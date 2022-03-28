POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam is facing charges after being involved in a domestic incident that took place in the Town of Potsdam.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Shaun C. Deon damaged a blanket after using a propane torch to set it on fire. Deon also reportedly subjected his victim to physical contact by taking her phone away and preventing her from making a 911 call.

As a result, he was charged with Arson in the Fifth Degree, two Counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree. Deon was arraigned in front of Honorable Morgan of Canton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Deon is set to appear in the Town of Potsdam Court at a later date. A Stay Away Order of Protection was issued to the victim.