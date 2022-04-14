POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man in Potsdam has been arrested on assault charges following an incident on Wednesday.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Fight in Progress complaint on Waite Road in the Town of Potsdam on Wednesday, April 13.

An investigation alleged that Richard L. Moulton III and another party engaged in a physical altercation. During the fight, Moulton allegedly retrieved a baseball bat from his vehicle and struck the victim two times.

Deputies confirmed that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Subsequently, Moulton was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a D-Felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, an A-Misdemeanor.

Moulton was arraigned in front of Judge Mason of Potsdam Town Court on April 13 and released.