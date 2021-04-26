Potsdam man charged with burglary following incident at a residence

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been charged for his involvement in an incident that occurred at a residence in Potsdam on April 22.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies have charged Zachary D. Linksy from Potsdam, New York, following a complaint that occurred at a residence in the Town of Potsdam. Linksy was subsequently arrested on April 23, 2021.

According to Sheriff’s Deputies, Linksy was charged with the following:

Burglary in the Second Degree

Aggravated Family Offense

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree

Linksy was arraigned in the Town of Clifton Court by Judge Dragun and released on his own recognizance.

Investigating officers from the St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office included Deputy John Jones and Deputy Brian Thivierge.