POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident in the town.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they investigated a report of a domestic incident on County Route 35 in the town of Potsdam on June 11. The investigation revealed that 37-year-old Joseph M. Benedict reportedly damaged over $1,500 worth of the victim’s property during the incident.

As a result, Benedict was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree and was arraigned in front of Judge Mason of Potsdam Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance and a stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.