POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Potsdam man is facing charges after being involved in a domestic incident in the Town of Colton.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Burton C. Chevier IV remained unlawfully in a residence and refused to leave. As a result, he was charged with Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree.

Chevier was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Colton at a later date.