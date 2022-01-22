ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam had several charges brought against him by the St. Lawrence County Sheriffs for his involvement in a domestic incident.

According to a post from the SLCSO, deputies investigated a report of a domestic incident and found that Herbert M. Planty III was involved. They discovered that Planty threatened the victim and damaged their property.

Additionally, deputies found out that a minor was present during the incident. As a result, Planty was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Menacing in the Third Degree.

He was virtually arraigned in front of Judge Morgan of Canton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.