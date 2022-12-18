CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Potsdam man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Canton on Friday, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 34-year-old Jeremy Clough was allegedly in possession of Suboxone and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Clough was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Clough was issued tickets to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.