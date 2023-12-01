POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 24-year-old Potsdam man is facing a number of charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop on Wednesday, November 29 in the village of Potsdam.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs deputies said that Alexander Wheeler did not stop after authorities tried to pull his vehicle over on Market Street in the village.

Deputies tried to initiate the stop, but Wheeler fled. However, Wheeler’s vehicle was found disabled on County Route 24 in the town of Pierrepont. The operator then fled the scene on foot.

Wheeler was taken into custody and found to be intoxicated, but refused to take a breath sample. He is facing charges of unlawful fleeing a police officer in the third degree, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and numerous traffic violations.

Wheeler was arraigned in the Pierrepont Town Court and released to appear at a later date.