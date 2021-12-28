CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested in St. Lawrence County following an incident at a traffic stop.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on December 27, deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the town of Canton.

At the stop, Joshua D. Brownell, age 39 from Potsdam, was pulled over. Deputies stated that Brownell was found to be driving while impaired by drugs, in possession of a loaded syringe containing Oxycodone, digital scales and nearly a pound of cannabis.

Subsequently, Brownell was charged with the following:

Diriving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, E Felony, a previous conviction

Criminal Posession of a Controlled Substances in the Seventh Degree, A Misdemeanor

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, Violation

Failure to Keep Righ, Violation

Brownell was later released by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and issued tickets to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.