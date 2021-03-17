Potsdam mother arrested following hospitalization of 3-year-old for eating drug-infused candy

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been arrested after her child ate drug-infused candy.

According to New York State Police, Kendra N. Wright, 29, of Potsdam was arrested following an investigation of child endangerment of an incident that took place on February 19, 2021.

The NYSP investigation revealed that Wright was in possession of a Tetrahydrocannabinol infused candy bar, which her three-year-old child ingested a portion of. Due to the candy bar containing a total of 500 milligrams of THC, the child received medical care at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Wright was arrested on March 12, 2021 ad charge with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Potsdam Court.

Additionally, State Police released a statement regarding similar products containing drugs such as Tetrahydrocannabinol.

State Police caution the public about food products containing THC packaged to look like candy, soda and other ingestible food items. Many of these items are packaged to appear as a commercialized store product, but contain unregulated levels of THC, which, by itself, is a controlled substance. These products are illegal in New York State and anyone found in possession are subject to arrest.

Below are photos of reported THC infused products. The photos have been provided by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe following similar reports.