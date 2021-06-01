Potsdam motorcyclist in critical condition following Jefferson County crash

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local man remains in critical condition following a motorcycle crash that occurred over the long weekend.

New York State Police reported that on Sunday, May 30, a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcyle, operated by Joseph W. Barlow, 24, from Potsdam, was traveling eastbound on County Route 22.

Troopers claimed that Barlow was traveling at an unsafe speed when he exited the roadway and struck a post and fence.

According to Police, Barlow was ejected from the bike and then struck a piece of stationary farm equiptment.

Barlow was airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York and was listed in critical condition.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this crash.