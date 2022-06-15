POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Potsdam Police are asking the public for help locating a 21-year-old who is wanted by the department.

According to the Potsdam Police Department, 21-year-old James J. Besaw IV was convicted in the Town of Potsdam Court after being charged with Reckless Driving. Besaw was ordered to surrender himself at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on June 10 but failed to appear for the commitment.

After failing to comply with the order, a Bench Warrant was issued for his arrest. Besaw is described as a Hispanic male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Besaw’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Potsdam Police Department at 315-625-2121. The department advised residents to not take any action themselves if they come in contact with the wanted man.