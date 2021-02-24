Potsdam police reform plan seeking feedback from residents, students, travelers

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Potsdam is currently working on their police reform plan ad seeking feedback.

The Village of Potsdam Police Advisory Committee announced on Wednesday that it is seeking feedback from a variety of community stakeholders to address the ongoing development of a police reform plan. This plan is required by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203.

According to the Committee, the goal of its work is to review the police department’s practices, processes and engagement with the community and provide recommendations.

Village of Potsdam Mayor Ron Tischler urged community members to respond.

“One of the committee’s strong recommendations will be for the Village of Potsdam Police Department to provide mechanisms for the public to provide ongoing feedback,” stated Mayor Tischler. “This survey is the first step in that process. We truly value and appreciate the feedback from our friends and neighbors.”

Specifically, the Committee is seeking feedback from a variety of individuals those who live or do not live in the region, work in the area, travel occasionally to the region and students.

The Committee stated that all feedback will remain confidential and results will be reviewed before making final recommendations to the Village of Potsdam Board of Trustees.

The final plan will be available for public comment in March before it is submitted to New York State by April 1, 2021. The survey can be completed online.