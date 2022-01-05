POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Potsdam Police Department is requesting residents remove their vehicles from village parking lots for snow removal.

According to the Department, the Main Street lot will be serviced on Wednesday. Vehicles should have been removed from the lot by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents are advised that all overnight parking lots have signage indicating the day and time of snow removal operations. If a vehicle is towed individuals can recover them by coming to Potsdam PD with $95 cash.