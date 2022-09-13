POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new Stewart’s Shop in Potsdam has all the bells and whistles.

The local convenience store chain recently completed construction on a storefront on Maple Street in the Village of Potsdam.

According to Stewart’s, the shop offers all the typical amenities such as a covered porch area, food bar and beverage bar.

However, new to this store is a hybrid EV fast-charging station, equipped to charge all-electric vehicles. Stewart’s confirmed that this station will offer four Tesla fast charges, as well as four NYPA fast charges.

The Tesla charges are expected to be running by the end of September, with the remaining charges available in Spring 2023.

A ribbon cutting for the new Stewart’s Shop located on 26 Maple Street in Potsdam will be held on Friday, September 16 at 11 a.m. Another location is set to open in North Potsdam in October 2022.