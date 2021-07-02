Potsdam summer festival to include island fiesta, concerts, fireworks

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The village of Potsdam is putting the finishing touches on its annual festival plans.

Themed around “The Music That Raised Us,” the 2021 Potsdam Summer Festival, presented by the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce will be held throughout the second weekend of July.

The festival will include a “fall island fiesta,” a beverage tent, live performances, an outdoor movie, fireworks and more.

Starting Thursday, July 8, Trivia will be held at St. Larry’s at 7:30 p.m., a 5K walk will start at 6 p.m., with a run starting at 6:30, and Godzilla vs. King will play at Ives Park at 8:30 p.m.

Then on Friday, throughout the village will be the Fall Island Fiesta, which will include kids activities such as chalk art, a lemonade stand, STEM museum, K9 demonstrations with NYS troopers and village diner ice cream and dessert truck. Storytime will also be held with the Potsdam Public Library at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

A fireworks display will also take place on July 9 at Ives Park.

During the final day of the festival on July 10, community yoga will be held throughout the village, a run to the river will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., a car show in Ives Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and laser tag in the park at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Additionally throughout the three days, concerts will be held on the Main Stage, Ives Park Gazebo and side stage.

The festival will also follow specific COVID-19 guidelines. This will include utilizing sanitation stations, mask requirements at certain vendor booths and social distancing.