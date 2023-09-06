St. Lawrence Health System adopts new logo to reflect affiliation with Rochester Regional Health

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Patients will not be seen today at Potsdam’s Urgent Care.

Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Urgent Care at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus in Potsdam closed its doors for the day on Wednesday, September 6, according to a press release.

Health System officials said this closure was due to an HVAC malfunction.

While the facility is closed, patients can use the Canton Urgent Care in the EJ Noble Professional Building in Canton. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those experiencing a medical emergency should go to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Department, which is open 24/7.

The Potsdam Urgent Care will reopen on Thursday, September 7 for its regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.