PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was arrested on Sunday in St. Lawrence County on larceny charges.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on February 13 that 23-year-old Alexis N. Breen of Potsdam was arrested after Deputies investigated a Larceny complaint in the Town of Parishville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Breen was found to have stolen an iPhone 12 Pro Max and was located a short time after an investigation was initiated in possession of the iPhone.

Breen was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “E” felony and issued an Appearance Ticket to appear in court at a later date.