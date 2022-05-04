POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Potsdam is behind bars following an incident at a local Walmart.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kerry A. DeCarlo was arrested on May 3 following a Trespassing complaint at the Walmart Supercenter in the Town of Potsdam on May 2.

Patrols responded to the report and identified DeCarlo as the trespassing suspect. Sheriffs then discovered that DeCarlo had an active “No Trespass” order at the Potsdam Walmart.

An investigation revealed that DeCarlo entered the store despite the active order and stole a cart of merchandise.

Subsequently, DeCarlo was arrested on charges of Burglary in the Third Degree, a Felony and Petit Larceny, a Misdemeanor.

DeCarlo was arraigned in front of Judge Mason in the Town of Potsdam Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facilit.