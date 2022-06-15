POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Potsdam Police Department is searching for 33-year-old Emily C. Oakes.

According to Police, Oakes is a fugitive and is wanted for the Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree.

A warrant for Oakes’ arrest was issued by the Potsdam Town Court on May 25, 2022.

Oakes is described as caucasian and is 5’8″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on the Oakes’ whereabouts should contact the Potsdam Police Department immediately at 315-265-2121.