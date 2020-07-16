Potter’s Beach announces temporary closure

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases in the Thousand Islands beaches, Potter’s Beach on Grindstone Island is closed to the public.

Thousand Islands Land Trust (TILT) released a statement saying that they are “closing out of an abundance of caution.”

The beach preserve on Grindstone Island will be closed until further notice. Further closure updates will be released Monday July 20.

More information can be found on their social media and the TILT website.

