Potters Beach reopens to public

GRINDSTONE ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Thousand Islands Land Trust has announced the reopening of the beloved Potters Beach.

Following the decreasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Potters Beach Preserve on the St. Lawrence River will reopen on August 6.

After releasing a statement to the local community, TILT stated that they will continue to monitor and communicate with the public.

They encourage all beachgoers to follow all guidelines and maintain social distancing.

