Poughkeepsie FedEx driver arrested for sexually abusing teens

MILLBROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was recently arrested on several charges pertaining to criminal sexual acts in New York.

New York State Police received reports on August 15 that a local FedEx driver has sexually abused several teens, under the age of 17 in the Poughkeepsie area. An investigation was initiated by State Police and revealed that the suspect, Joshua J. Ginyard, 30, of Poughkeepsie would pick up juveniles while operating a FedEx vehicle during the work day.

Police stated that Ginyard would then transport the minors to a remote location in the town of Washington and give them marijuana. On two separate occasions, Ginyard was reported to have had sexual intercourse and oral sex with one of the teens inside the FedEx truck. He was also found to have forcibly touched another teen while inside the truck.

Ginyard was officially arrested on August 17 after New York State Police were assisted by the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit and the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center. On this date he was charged with two counts of Disseminating Indecent Materials to a Minor for sending sexually explicit text messages to two of the juveniles. He was arraigned in the town of Washington Court and released on his own recognizance.

Additionally, on August 23, following an additional investigation, Ginyard was charged with two counts of Rape, two counts of Criminal Sexual Act and Forcible Touching. He was arraigned before the town of Washington Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

Ginyard is set to reappear in the Town of Washington Court at a later date. Additional charges are pending.

New York State Police were assisted by the Village of Millbrooke Police Department, the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.

Those who believe that they may have been the victim of a crime perpetuated by Joshua J. Ginyard are asked to contacted Investigator Melissa McMorris at 845-677-7372.