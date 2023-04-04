FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power outages will occur on the Fort Drum military base next week.

Fort Drum officials have confirmed that planned power outages will take place on Monday, April 10 and affect several buildings from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This includes the following Fort Drum buildings:

20470

20471

20472

20476

20477

20478

20479

20485 20486

20487

20488

20489

20490

20491

20493

Additionally, Fort Drum’s building 19710 will experience a scheduled power interruption from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17.