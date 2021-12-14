WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some North Country residents continue to remain without power following high winds that hit the region over the weekend.

The storm, which hit the region on December 11, included gusts up to 80 miles per hour. National Grid began reporting power outages almost immediately as winds damaged the company’s electricity delivery system.

The hardest-hit areas were along the shores of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. This included Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Monroe and Oswego counties.

Since the storm, National Grid has continuously reported outages in these areas. According to the power company, approximately 215,000 customers lost power in the region Saturday through the morning hours of Sunday, December 12.

The storm left behind around 225 broken utility poles, 100 damaged transformers and hundreds of downed trees, tree limbs and wires.

“This storm has been extremely damaging to our electricity system,” Vice President of New York Electric Operations Matt Barnett said in a press release on December 12. “We understand the inconvenience of being without power and our crews will continue to be out there in full force bringing service back to customers as quickly as possible.”

However, as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, National Grid confirmed that crews had restored power to 97% of customers impacted by weekend winds.

National Grid stated that all remaining outages are in Northern and Western New York, specifically areas that experienced the most extensive storm damage. This included clusters in smaller towns and villages in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

All current outages can be viewed on the National Grid outage map.