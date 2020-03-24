Power Play Sports hosts free Virtual Hockey Academy for North Country kids

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Power Play Sports in Watertown may be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn’t stopping them from keeping children of the North Country physically active and engaged while practicing social distancing.

Head Coach Deric Boudreau, Forward of the Year (2019/2020) for the Watertown Wolves, has been generously hosting a free Virtual Hockey Academy to help hockey players stay active in their training and help bring the community together for live interaction.

Here’s a look at the latest virtual hockey academy session:

Each virtual training session is free. The next session is March 24 at 5pm. Interested parents can enroll their kids online by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.