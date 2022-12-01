WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES are partnering to offer current and future practical nursing students a sponsorship to help cover the costs of the one-year Licensed Practical Nurse program.

The Practical Nurse Community Sponsorship Program is open to all community members. Samaritan says that with up to $10,000 of additional support from the organization, applicants may be able to pay for the Practical Nurse program with “little to no student loans.”

Samaritan says it is important to understand the program requirements. The organization has a work commitment of two or three years and the potential employee must become a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Details and requirements of the Practical Nurse Community Sponsorship Program

Full details and the online application are available on Samaritan’s website.