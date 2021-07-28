Pre-certification health training to be offered at JCC in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is offering pre-certification health training.

This training is open to anyone interested in beginning or advancing their careers. This includes clinical medical assistants, phlebotomy technicians, pharmacy technicians, or medical billing and coding professionals.

The Clinical Medical Assistant training will be available in Lowville at the Lewis County Education Center from September 7, 2021 through February 10, 2022. The program will meet the necessary requirements for students to take the National Healthcareer Association Certified Clinical Medical Assistance national exam, and the National Workforce Career Association Clinical Medical Assistant exam. Those interested can register online at JCC’s website.

The Entry-Level Phlebotomy Technician training will take place at JCC from September 14, 2021 through December 21, 2021. Those who complete the program will have the opportunity to take the National Healthcareer Association Phlebotomy Technician exam and the National Workforce Career Association Phlebotomy Technician exam. Those interested can register online at JCC’s website.

The Pharmacy Technician training will take place at JCC from September 20, 2021 through November 10, 2021. The training will be meet the requirements that allow students to take the Pharmacy Technician Certified Board exam and the National Workforce Career Association Pharmacy Technician exam. Those interested can register online on JCC’s website.

Medical Billing and Coding training will be offered in the Spring of 2022 and it will prepare students for a career in medical billing and coding. Once completed, students may pursue a certification in medical coding. For more information, visit JCC’s website.

Those interested can learn more about all of the training programs being offered on JCC’s website, call 315-786-2233, or to request an application, email ced@sunyjefferson.edu.