(WWTI) — Some COVID-19 requirements are no longer required for servicemembers and civilians.

On June 29 the U.S. Department of Defense issued a memorandum that amended COVID-19 health protection guidance that required servicemembers, DoD family members, civilian employees and contractor personnel to be tested for COVID-19 prior to travel.

The new memo removed all pre-travel viral testing requirements and additional guidance related to travel testing requirements, including exceptions.

As a result, all DoD employees and family members are no longer required to have a negative COVID-19 test or document of recovery from COVID-19 before arriving into the United States from any foreign country.

The full memo can be found on the DoD website.