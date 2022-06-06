POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new pharmaceutical company will begin developing products in the North Country.

On June 6, Lento Bio, Inc. a preclinical pharmaceutical company formally announced its launch. The company focuses on developing small-molecule therapeutics to target molecular damage driving age-related diseases, and will initially focus on developing pharmaceutical eye drops.

According to Lento Bio, these eyedrops will aim to treat the common vision disorder presbyopia or age-related farsightedness. Lento Bio’s drugs will target underlying molecular damage accumulation with the goal of reversing the process of tissue-stiffening in the ocular lens, which occurs when someone has presbyopia.

Lento Bio was founded by Dr. Kris Barnes who received a Ph.D. from Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences and worked as a consultant for pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing novel disease treatments.

“Lento Bio is starting from a solid foundation of established research into molecular aging damage and will focus development efforts toward the most accessible and relevant disease indications. Through bringing the problem to the science we aim to accelerate the creation of clinical assets and validate our disease hypothesis,” Dr. Barnes said in a press release. “We look forward toward collaborating with the scientific teams at Ichor and Clarkson University to pursue research and development of small-molecule drugs.”

The company will be supported by Ichor Life Sciences, which is a preclinical contract research organization. Products will be developed at Clarkson University’s Peyton Hall Biotechnology Incubator.

“Clarkson and the Lewis School of Health Sciences are excited to be associated with Ichor Life Sciences and the launching of Lento Bio,” Clarkson School and Health Sciences Founding Dean Lenn Johns, Ph.D., ATC, added. “Both are engaged in developing next-generation approaches aimed at transforming healthcare.”

If the project is successful, Lento Bio said it plans to develop a wider range of products to address additional systemic diseases of aging.

Lento Bio is the first to join Ichor in establishing a biotechnology cluster in the North Country.