Pregnant woman injured at double stabbing in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are investigating a reported stabbing incident in Madison County where two women were injured.

According to a press release from New York State Police, they received a call reporting a stabbing incident on October 29. As a result, they responded to 2612 State Route 8 at Lot 22 in the town of Brookfield.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found a 26-year-old pregnant female and a 31-year-old female with multiple stab wounds. Both women were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica where they were treated and released.

The trooper’s investigation into the incident determined that both victims were stabbed and struck by a hammer by 32-year-old Ryan A. Demorest from Cassville. They discovered that the injuries took place during a physical argument and that Demorest left the scene before police arrived.

After a search took place, police found Demorest deceased from an apparent suicide outside a residence in the town of Plainfield, Otsego County. The investigation is ongoing.