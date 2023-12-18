SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pregnant woman shot in the head on Dickerson Street in Syracuse on Friday has given birth to the baby, confirmed the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Joseph Coolican tells NewsChannel 9 the baby is stable, but the mother is in critical condition and not expected to survive.

34-year-old David Kirby III, a homeless man, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Syracuse Police responded to the shooting around 9:37 a.m. December 15 at the 100 block of Dickerson Street near the Rescue Mission.

The suspect and victim had been in a romantic relationship.

According to District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick, it is believed that Kirby is the child’s father, but there still needs to be a DNA test done to confirm he is the biological father.

Kirby was in court on Saturday where the judge set his cash bail at $500,000 and $1 million for his bail bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 21, for a preliminary hearing.