ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local organizations will be working together to host a national prescription take-back drive-through.

The Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and local police departments will be working together to take back prescription drugs at the end of April. They will be collecting unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. They will also collect pet medications.

Those interested in turning in their medication should collect all the medications they want to dispose of and leave them in their original containers or put them in a zip lock bag. They should then put the containers or bags in a box or bag and drive up to one of the specified locations, drop off the box or bag and drive through. However, no syringes will be accepted.

The first drop-off event will take place on Wednesday, April 27 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Millstream Apartments located at 20 Masonic Avenue in Camden and from noon until 2 p.m. at Verona Beach located at 50 Forward Verona Beach 6734 New York State Route 13.

Another take-back will take place on Thursday, April 28 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Schuyler Commons located at 1776 Independence Square in Utica and from noon until 2 p.m. at the Parkway Center at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica.

The final drug take-back will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Utica Train Station on Railroad Street. More information about the effort can be found on the Oneida County Sheriff’s Facebook page.