WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Federal disaster assistance has been made available to New York following last year’s blizzard.

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for the state that will provide funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the snowstorm between December 23 and December 28, 2022.

The funding will be available to St. Lawrence, Erie, Genesee, Niagara and Suffolk counties, according to a press release from FEMA.

Governments and certain nonprofit organizations can use the funding for emergency work, as well as repair or damage costs from the winter snowstorm.

Federal funding in the form of funeral assistance was also approved for affected individuals in Erie and Niagara counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for statewide hazard mitigation measures.

FEMA named Lai Sun YYee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in these areas.