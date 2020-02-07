Prestigious military club continuing to serve the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club on Ft. Drum is a prestigious club for Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) who display core values of caring, professionalism, discipline and loyalty.

A service member has to be invited to apply for this club. Once they are invited there are multiple tests they have to pass to be accepted into this selective group.

The sole purpose of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is to give back to the local community through volunteerism. The club hosts fundraisers throughout the year partnering with organizations like The United Way and Dunkin’ Donuts.

The club also participates in local events like Over the Top with the United Way and the Polar Plunge.

