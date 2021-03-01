Previous Watertown City Council candidate seeking seat in 2021 election

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new candidate for the Watertown City Council announced his campaign on Monday.

Robert T. Schorr officially announced that he is seeking election to the Watertown City Council in 2021. Schorr previously ran for a council seat after winning the June 2019 primary, but eventually fell short of the win in the November 2019 election.

According to Schorr’s campaign, he is a nearly lifelong resident of the City of Watertown, a 1986 Watertown High School alumni and attended Jefferson Community College with courses in Banking and Criminal Justice.

He is currently employed as a paratransit driver for Cleveland Medical Transport and a body retrieval tech for the Medical Examiners Office.

Schorr added that his goals if elected onto City Council include looking into methane gas programs for Watertown’s energy source, with the possibility of converting biogas to biomethane; allocating resources to “keep infrastructure such as roads and sidewalks in good condition;” and address the ongoing conversations with the City of Watertown Fire Department.

