Price Chopper issues recall on trail mix

(WWTI) – Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary recall on the 12 oz. six-pack PICS Southwest Trail Mix with UPC 41735 04102.

The ingredients listed on the package are for a different product.

Customers can be refunded for their purchase once the company’s refund policy resumes, which is currently suspended due to COVID-19.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call 732-650-9905 or email the company at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com

