Price Chopper/ Market 32 accepting SNAP payments through Instacart

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/ Market 32 will now accept EBT SNAP Payment via Instacart, the grocery chain announced on Wednesday.

As a part of Instacart’s payment integration expansion, EBT SNAP benefits will now be accepted at all 130 stores in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 is pleased to be amongst the first national grocery retailers equipped to accept EBT SNAP benefits as a form of payment online via Instacart for grocery delivery and curbside pickup,” said Price Chopper/ Market 32 Merchandising, Market and Store Operations Executive Vice President Blaine Bringhurs. “We’ve advocated for this convenience since our partnership with Instacart began and are truly gratified that the success of its pilot program now allows us to extend the convenience to our customers throughout our footprint.”

According to Price Chopper/ Market 32, EBT SNAP participants will now be able to shop its stores via the Instacart website and mobile app. Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can then enter their EBT food card as a form of payment.

A secondary form of payment is required for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per federal SNAP guidelines.

“Providing people greater access to the food they love is at the core of Instacart’s mission. We recognize the opportunity that we have to increase access to fresh food and pantry staples by making grocery even more accessible through same-day delivery and pickup,” said Instcart Vice President of Retail Chris Rogers. “We’re committed to continuing to expand EBT SNAP payment for Americans across the country and proud of the way it elevates our partnership with Price Chopper/Market 32.”

To additionally help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart has announced that it will waive delivery or pickup fees through June 16, 2021 on the first three EBP SNAP orders for each customer.