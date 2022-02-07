NEW YORK (WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will be participating in the federal government’s free N-95 mask distribution program.

The program is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 vaccination program which is providing free N-95 masks to U.S. citizens to combat the spread of COVID-19. The masks will be available at manned tables set up either in the center store or in the pharmacy of all stores starting Tuesday or Wednesday.

Price Chopper/Market 32’s president Blaine Bringhurst said the company is proud to contribute to the safety of its customers.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 has sought to protect our customers, teammates, trade partners, and communities since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago. In addition to keeping our doors open and working tirelessly to ensure the continued flow of product onto our shelves, we’ve deployed countless health and safety protocols, provided customers thousands of masks at our expense, and administered COVID tests and vaccines,” Bringhurst said. “We are here for our communities to do our part to keep everyone safe.”