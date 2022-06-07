ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has concluded its campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

MDA is an organization focused on saving and improving the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases.

The organization helps to fund groundbreaking research for treatment options and provides families with high-quality healthcare from the best doctors in the country.

Price Chopper/Market 32 Vice President of Public Relations and Customer Service Mona Golub explained why the grocery store chain chose to donate to MDA.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 has a decades-long relationship with MDA that began when our then president, Neil Golub, co-hosted the annual Telethon,” Golub said in a press release. We are pleased to join with our customers and teammates to continue to fuel MDA’s research efforts and provision of care and assistance to children and adults who are impacted by muscular dystrophy and other related diseases.”

Over a two-month-long period in February and March 2022, Price Chopper/Market 32 stores asked customers to round up their change to the next dollar during checkout. In total, the initiative raised $215,844.60, which will now be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.