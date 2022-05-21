(WWTI) — A frozen pizza established under Price Chopper and Market 32’s “pics” brand has been recalled.

According to a press release from the company, Palermo Villa, Inc. has issued a voluntary manufacturer recall on 17.95 oz. PICS Frozen Pizzeria Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza. The affected products have the UPC 41735 07771 and an expiration date of 11/28/22.

The manufacturer is reportedly recalling the product due to the potential presence of metal in the bacon ingredient. Customers who purchased the affected products are encouraged to return them to their local Price Chopper, Market 32 store for a full refund.

The company stated that many customers who purchased this item have already been contacted through the Price Chopper, Market 32 Broadnet recall notification program. The program uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s loyalty card to alert households that may have purchased the products in question.