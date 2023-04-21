SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall from Dakota Style Foods on 10-ounce packages of PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists.

The packages have a UPC code of “41735 05739.” The voluntary recall has been issued due to the presence of milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the packaging.

The company says the product poses no risk to those who do not have a milk allergy or milk sensitivity.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.

The company said that many customers who purchased the product have already; been contacted through their recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s loyalty card to alert households that may have purchased the products.