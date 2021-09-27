Price Chopper/Market 32 offering COVID-19 booster shots

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NORTH COUnTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 is now offering Pfizer’s COVID vaccine boosters in its pharmacies. Those that are eligible for the booster can schedule an appointment on the company’s website.

Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of pharmacy Scott Guisinger said he was proud the company is able to continue doing its part to protect community members.

“Price Chopper/Market 32’s community pharmacies are pleased to continue doing our part to protect our communities from COVID-19,” Guisinger said. “We encourage those who qualify for a booster to get one and those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so immediately so they can help protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose can be administered six months after the initial series completion. The Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for the following groups:

Those 65 years of age or older

Residents of a long-term care facility

Those 18 through 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions, meaning one of the following: Cancer Cerebrovascular Disease Chronic Kidney Disease COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Dementia or other neurological conditions Down syndrome Diabetes Mellitus: Type 1 and Type 2 Heart Conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies or hypertension) HIV Overweight (BMI ≥25 kg/m2)and Obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) Pregnancy and Recent Pregnancy Smoker: Current and Former Sickle cell disease or thalassemia Substance use disorders Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

Those 18 through 64 years of age who are at a greater risk because of their occupational or institutional settings, such as frontline workers including grocery workers, health care workers, caregivers for frail or immunocompromised people, people in homeless shelters and people in correctional facilities.

Those who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations are not eligible for a booster dose at this time. More information about the Price Chopper/Market 32 vaccine program is available on Price Chopper/Market’s 32’s website.