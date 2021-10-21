Price Chopper/Market 32 raise over $29K for American Red Cross

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has made a donation to the American Red Cross.

On October 20, Price Chopper/Market 32 announced that it concluded its month-long initiative to assist the American Cross.

According to the grocery chain, this initiative asked customers to round up their check total to the nearest dollar. In total, this campaign raised over $29,00 for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program.

“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” said Price Chopper/Market 31 Vice President of Public Relations and Customer Service Mona Golub. “We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”

Price Chopper/Market 32 also contributed $5,000 to the effort. This fundraising initiative began on September 1 and ended on September 30, 2021 at all stores.