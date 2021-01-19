Price Chopper/Market 32 raises over $73.5K for Salvation Army through December campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/ Market 32 have announced the results from their December fundraising campaign.

Price Chopper/ Market 32 confirmed on Tuesday that through their December fundraising campaign, the company raised over $73.5 thousand in donations for the Salvation Army.

The campaign allowed customers to round up their change during check out to make a donation. Additionally, the total includes the chain’s $5 thousand corporate match.

Donated funds will help to support Salvation Army programs and initiatives including food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, drug and alcohol rehabilitation and clothing and shelter for those in need.

The Salvation Army has 7,600 centers nationwide.

Price Chopper/Market 32 Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services Mona Golub commented on the success of the campaign.

“This past holiday season, The Salvation Army faced the daunting prospect of 155% more people requiring assistance while, due to the pandemic, there was a decreased number of traditional red kettles in communities,” said Golub. “We are beyond grateful that, once again, our customers and teammates answered the call, raising vital funds to help The Salvation Army serve as many families and individuals in need as possible.”

The Price Chopper/ Market 32 recent campaign was held in December 2020 at locations across New York State.