SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 fundraising campaign has raised $76,471 to go directly to Disabled American Veterans.

Price Chopper/Market 32 started the campaign with a $10,000 donation with the rest being raised with customer donations. Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and consumer services said “Price Chopper/Market 32 is proud to support their efforts on behalf of those who served and fought for our country.”

Disabled American Veterans’ goal is for veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them. Golub explained that Disabled American Veterans provide veterans and their families lifetime support, free rides to medical appointments and connections to employment opportunities.

You can learn more about Disabled American Veterans on their website.